OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.91% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 188.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 242.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVA opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.