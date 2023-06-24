OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $18,115,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 510,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 265,165 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,035 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS PSEP opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

