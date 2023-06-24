OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,159 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.