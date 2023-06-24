OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.24% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLCN opened at $22.79 on Friday. VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

