OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SO opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

