OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.17.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,413 shares of company stock valued at $22,578,511 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

