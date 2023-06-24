OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

