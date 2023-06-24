OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Soundwatch Hedged Equity ETF (BATS:SHDG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soundwatch Hedged Equity ETF (BATS:SHDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soundwatch Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of SHDG stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

The Soundwatch Hedged Equity ETF (SHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund is an actively managed fund which seeks to hedge downside US equity market risk and seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The fund combines equity exposure with several strategies using derivatives to hedge or generate income.

