OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJULGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July (BATS:UJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.