OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

