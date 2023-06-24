OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $483.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

