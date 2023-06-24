OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:HYGW opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

