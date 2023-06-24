OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $354,000 in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.32% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

About KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

