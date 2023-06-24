OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $349,000 in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Global X Dax Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 624,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares during the period.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DAX stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

