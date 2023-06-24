OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $324,000 in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,056,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.