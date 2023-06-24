OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.48% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $23.40.

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

