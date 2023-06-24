OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $310,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

