OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $44.68.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

