OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,063 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 237,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SUSC stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.