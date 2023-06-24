OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $329,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

