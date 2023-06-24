OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $318,000 Position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMNT opened at $97.80 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen.

