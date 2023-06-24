OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,921 Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.83% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBEZ opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.92.

The Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from eurozone nations and hedges out the currency fluctuations of the euro relative to the US dollar. DBEZ was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

