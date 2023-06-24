OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 3,108 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:BUFG opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

