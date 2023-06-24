OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,426 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after buying an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.