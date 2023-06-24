OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,380 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.55.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

