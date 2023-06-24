MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.