MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.63 and its 200 day moving average is $238.15.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.