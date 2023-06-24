MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $440.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim downgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $398.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $89,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

