Meyer Handelman Co. Has $41.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

