Meyer Handelman Co. Has $20.68 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

