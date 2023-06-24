Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 319 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

