Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.93 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.53 and its 200 day moving average is $503.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

