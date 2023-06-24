Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 126 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

