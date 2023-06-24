Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Systrade AG now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $22,475,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

