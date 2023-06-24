Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE LW opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

