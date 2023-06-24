Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

