iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,877.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGIB stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

