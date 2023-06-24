Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,887 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.03% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

DBJA stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

