Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 29,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a market cap of $405.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

