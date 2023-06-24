Grassi Investment Management Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.60.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

