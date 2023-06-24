Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

GBIL stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

