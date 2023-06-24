Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $314.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

