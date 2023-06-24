Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

