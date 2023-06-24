Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 49,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $22,475,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

