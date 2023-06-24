Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

