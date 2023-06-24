Diversified Trust Co Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

