Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRON. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $52.47 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $68,855,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.