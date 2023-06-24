Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRON. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $52.47 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $68,855,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

