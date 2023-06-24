Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRON. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:IRON opened at $52.47 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $68,855,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
