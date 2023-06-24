Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $359,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

