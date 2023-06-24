Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 214 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

