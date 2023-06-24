Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 29,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $405.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

