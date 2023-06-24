Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Holdings Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,417 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.49 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.